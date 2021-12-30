ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (9.8%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.73%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.69%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.11%)
FFBL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.08%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
JSCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
KAPCO 32.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.79%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.62%)
NETSOL 98.00 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (4.12%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.58%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.26%)
PTC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.18%)
TELE 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.48%)
TRG 125.70 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.13%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 21.6 (0.47%)
BR30 19,625 Increased By 317.8 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,451 Increased By 190.5 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,437 Increased By 68.5 (0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise on consumer, IT sectors; Hang Seng up

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

BEIJING: China's equities rebounded on Thursday, led by consumer staples and information technology stocks, as sentiment was lifted by government pledges to focus on a consumption recovery and reduce certain income tax rates.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.82% at 3,626.58 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.03%.

** China's commerce ministry on Wednesday vowed to focus on the continued recovery of consumption in 2022, and attract more foreign investments.

** The country also said it would extend some favourable income tax policies to ease the burden for middle- and low-income groups, state media reported, quoting a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

** The measure is expected to cut taxes by 110 billion yuan ($17.27 billion) a year.

** Consumer staples gained 0.9%, with liquor makers rebounding 1.33% from losses in the previous session.

** Season-wise, analysts expect liquor, food and beverage sales to gain momentum during the upcoming new year and Chinese Spring Festival holidays, benefiting related sectors.

** Among other gaining sectors, the information and technology sector was up 2%, the media subindex surged nearly 5% and semiconductor shares added 2.8%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.13% to 8,109.6, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.21% at 23,134.88.

** The Hang Seng inched up as tech giants rebounded, with the Hang Seng Tech Index up 0.2%. Heavyweights Tencent and Meituan went up 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively.

** Hong Kong shares of SenseTime Group, the Chinese artificial intelligence start-up, jumped as much as 23% from its market debut in Hong Kong on Thursday.

** But mainland developers listed in Hong Kong lost 0.7% on Thursday, with Evergrande Group tumbling 8.5% after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week.

China stocks

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise on consumer, IT sectors; Hang Seng up

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Read more stories