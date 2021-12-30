’Nawaz’s return will make no difference’ PM will complete his five-year term, insists Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif’s return will make no difference and Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year term and will eradicate inflation from the country.

Talking to reporters after visit to a mother and childcare hospital, he said that if Sharif wanted to return to the country he will give him one-way ticket, passport, and visa. “Whether [he] comes or goes it will make no difference,” he said.

To a question about mini-budget, he said that coalition partners seldom get angry but after all they our coalition partners and will ultimately side with us.

Mini-budget will be eventually passed and its passage is mandatory as we wanted to control the dollar appreciation and the depreciation of the rupee, he said.

He again asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to change the date of inflation march from March 23 to 30. There would be a fly-past of JS-10 fighter jets on March 23, he said.

“Imran Khan will complete his term of five years and we will contest the next elections also under his leadership,” he added.

Responding to another query, the Interior minister said that every party wants the Establishment to support it but the Establishment says that it will only support the elected government of the country.

He further said that reducing poverty is one main agenda of PM Imran Khan and expressed the hope that the premier will be able to control inflation in the last year of his term. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government has launched Sehat Card and the under construction mother and childcare hospital will be on its penal, he said.

He said that the people would not be disturbed or made homeless during the construction of NullahLeh in Rawalpindi, adding that the project would pull people out of poverty.

The Ring Road project in the garrison city would also be completed soon, he claimed.

Sheikh Rashid said he would launch his book on 50 years of politics on January 5, adding that they did not let any land grabber strengthen his feet in the five decades.

