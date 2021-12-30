ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Pakistan

‘Future Ready Skills Initiative’ Punjab Group of Colleges partners with Microsoft

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Group of Colleges in partnership with Microsoft has entered phase-2 of its ‘Future Ready Skills Initiative’.

As per the details shared by the college here on Wednesday, this initiative provides learning solutions and certifications like the Imagine Academy Certifications of Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS), Microsoft Fundamentals and Microsoft Certified Educators that not only provide students and teachers with the updated curriculum but also the opportunity to achieve internationally recognized certifications.

“More than 7600 students from Punjab Group of Colleges successfully secured Microsoft Certification in phase 1 with a fantastic score of 90 percent. Looking at the remarkable achievement and the increasing demand for the programme, it has kick started its phase-2 with 5000 more certifications and a futuristic plan to certify another 15000 by the end of 2022,” it added.

Commenting on this initiative, Mohsin Dar, Head of Digital Solutions and Customer Experience at Punjab Group of Colleges, reiterated that they are aware that with the passage of time it is increasingly difficult to think of a position or a career that is untouched by technology. “Digital transformation is now redefining the way we approach work, as well as reshaping our teaching and learning culture. Only by constantly studying, adapting, and innovating, we can better equip ourselves for the age of digital revolution, and ultimately drive change positively,” he added.

According to him, today’s students need to be empowered with access to the right tools, experiences and learning opportunities to build the skills necessary to fuel the future. Punjab Group of Colleges and Microsoft is committed to equip and support learners in acquiring transversal skills, productivity, and higher-level technical skills and prepare them to be active participants in the community for employment and entrepreneurship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Microsoft Punjab Group of Colleges Mohsin Dar

