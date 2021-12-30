‘Future Ready Skills Initiative’ Punjab Group of Colleges partners with Microsoft

LAHORE: Punjab Group of Colleges in partnership with Microsoft has entered phase-2 of its ‘Future Ready Skills Initiative’.

As per the details shared by the college here on Wednesday, this initiative provides learning solutions and certifications like the Imagine Academy Certifications of Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS), Microsoft Fundamentals and Microsoft Certified Educators that not only provide students and teachers with the updated curriculum but also the opportunity to achieve internationally recognized certifications.

“More than 7600 students from Punjab Group of Colleges successfully secured Microsoft Certification in phase 1 with a fantastic score of 90 percent. Looking at the remarkable achievement and the increasing demand for the programme, it has kick started its phase-2 with 5000 more certifications and a futuristic plan to certify another 15000 by the end of 2022,” it added.

Commenting on this initiative, Mohsin Dar, Head of Digital Solutions and Customer Experience at Punjab Group of Colleges, reiterated that they are aware that with the passage of time it is increasingly difficult to think of a position or a career that is untouched by technology. “Digital transformation is now redefining the way we approach work, as well as reshaping our teaching and learning culture. Only by constantly studying, adapting, and innovating, we can better equip ourselves for the age of digital revolution, and ultimately drive change positively,” he added.

According to him, today’s students need to be empowered with access to the right tools, experiences and learning opportunities to build the skills necessary to fuel the future. Punjab Group of Colleges and Microsoft is committed to equip and support learners in acquiring transversal skills, productivity, and higher-level technical skills and prepare them to be active participants in the community for employment and entrepreneurship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021