ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Saira Bano elected chairperson of NA body

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division has unanimously elected Saira Bano, MNA, as its chairperson.

The Joint Secretary (Committees and PCs), National Assembly Secretariat, on behalf of the secretary, briefed the committee members about the procedure for elections.

The chief whip asked the members of the committee to nominate their candidates. Aliya Hamza Malik, MNA/member, proposed the name of Bano as the candidate for chairperson of the committee, while Lal Chand, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, and Sajid Khan, MNAs/members seconded their candidature.

No other member nominated their candidate. Bano was elected as unopposed and unanimous chairperson of the Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

The chief whip and all the members of the Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division felicitated Bano on her election as the chairperson and hoped that the Standing Committee, being one of the most important committee of the National Assembly, will work effectively under the dynamic leadership of the newly-elected chairperson.

The Joint Secretary (Committees and PCs), congratulated the newly-elected chairperson on behalf of the speaker, secretary National Assembly, and assured her full support from the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the committee.

The chairperson elect expressed her gratitude to the members for posing confidence in her and assured them to run the business of the committee with consensus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Saira Bano

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Saira Bano elected chairperson of NA body

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Domestic gas exploration: PM for fast-track issuance of licences

Read more stories