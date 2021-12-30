Saira Bano elected chairperson of NA body

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division has unanimously elected Saira Bano, MNA, as its chairperson.

The Joint Secretary (Committees and PCs), National Assembly Secretariat, on behalf of the secretary, briefed the committee members about the procedure for elections.

The chief whip asked the members of the committee to nominate their candidates. Aliya Hamza Malik, MNA/member, proposed the name of Bano as the candidate for chairperson of the committee, while Lal Chand, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, and Sajid Khan, MNAs/members seconded their candidature.

No other member nominated their candidate. Bano was elected as unopposed and unanimous chairperson of the Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

The chief whip and all the members of the Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division felicitated Bano on her election as the chairperson and hoped that the Standing Committee, being one of the most important committee of the National Assembly, will work effectively under the dynamic leadership of the newly-elected chairperson.

The Joint Secretary (Committees and PCs), congratulated the newly-elected chairperson on behalf of the speaker, secretary National Assembly, and assured her full support from the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the committee.

The chairperson elect expressed her gratitude to the members for posing confidence in her and assured them to run the business of the committee with consensus.

