ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Nasla Tower: SBCA office raided by police

INP 30 Dec 2021

KARACHI: A day after the registration of a criminal case against the builder of Nasla Tower, officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and others, a police team on Wednesday raided its headquarters.

The team led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) investigation Altaf Hussain conducted the raid at the SBCA headquarters and interrogated officials concerned.

Nasla Tower, a multi-storey residential building on Shahrah-e-Faisal, is being demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Ferozeabad police registered an FIR against the builder of Nasla Tower, officials of the SBCA, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society and the plot owner.

The case was lodged on behalf of the state and included various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) relating to fraud, illegal actions of public servants and criminal breach of trust by officers.

The FIR was lodged on the directives of the Supreme Court. On June 19, the apex court at a hearing at the Karachi registry had ordered the civic authorities to immediately demolish Nasla Tower built in violation of the law.

Altaf hussain SBCA Nasla Tower

