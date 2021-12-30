Nasla Tower: SBCA office raided by police

KARACHI: A day after the registration of a criminal case against the builder of Nasla Tower, officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and others, a police team on Wednesday raided its headquarters.

The team led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) investigation Altaf Hussain conducted the raid at the SBCA headquarters and interrogated officials concerned.

Nasla Tower, a multi-storey residential building on Shahrah-e-Faisal, is being demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Ferozeabad police registered an FIR against the builder of Nasla Tower, officials of the SBCA, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society and the plot owner.

The case was lodged on behalf of the state and included various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) relating to fraud, illegal actions of public servants and criminal breach of trust by officers.

The FIR was lodged on the directives of the Supreme Court. On June 19, the apex court at a hearing at the Karachi registry had ordered the civic authorities to immediately demolish Nasla Tower built in violation of the law.