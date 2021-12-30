ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
Pakistan

‘Parents Day’ held at Cadet College Petaro

Press Release 30 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The 59th Parents Day was held at Cadet College Petaro. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, the Naval Chief appreciated the services of Cadet College Petaro for provision of quality education, infrastructure facilities, faculty and character building of the cadets in a learning conducive environment. The Admiral also gave away the prizes to the award winners and appreciated their performance in academics and various co- curricular activities. During the ceremony, an impressive show including March Past and PT, Gymnastic, Karate and Horse Riding was put up by the cadets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

