Hong Kong shares close down as tech giants weigh

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares snapped a five-session rising streak and finished lower on Wednesday dragged by tech giants, as sentiment remained weak on the battered sector.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.8% to 23,086.54, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.2% to 8,098.76 points.

China’s central bank will by the end of the month issue a first batch of low-cost loans to financial institutions to enable carbon emission cuts, central bank governor Yi Gang told state-owned Xinhua.

Yi also said the PBOC will keep its monetary policy flexible and appropriate, and liquidity ample.

Hang Seng Tech index fell 1.8% to a record low since its inception in July 2020, with Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Meituan down 2.6%, 1.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

The three tech giants, also heavyweights in the Hang Seng Index, were the biggest point contributors dragging down the gauge.