KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Mehran Sugar Mills 30-09-2021 10% B (23.815) (0.49) - - Ltd** (Unconsolidated) Year End Mehran Sugar Mills 30-09-2021 - 18.526 0.38 - - Limited (Consolidated) Year End Jauharabad Sugar 30-09-2021 10% (F) 101.751 2.98 28-01-2022 - Mills Limited* Year End 11:00 A.M. EOGM Noon Sugar Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 35% (F) 254.120 15.38 27-01-2022 21-01-2022 Year End 11:30 A.M. To AGM 27-01-2022 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: *The Share Transfer Books of the company will be announced later as per Company

**The date for Annual General Meeting & Book Closure will be announced later as per Company

