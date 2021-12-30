Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
30 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Mehran Sugar Mills 30-09-2021 10% B (23.815) (0.49) - -
Ltd** (Unconsolidated) Year End
Mehran Sugar Mills 30-09-2021 - 18.526 0.38 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Year End
Jauharabad Sugar 30-09-2021 10% (F) 101.751 2.98 28-01-2022 -
Mills Limited* Year End 11:00 A.M.
EOGM
Noon Sugar Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 35% (F) 254.120 15.38 27-01-2022 21-01-2022
Year End 11:30 A.M. To
AGM 27-01-2022
===============================================================================================================
Indication: *The Share Transfer Books of the company will be announced later as per Company
**The date for Annual General Meeting & Book Closure will be announced later as per Company
