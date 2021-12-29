Development of Pakistan; Qureshi lauds Saudi Arabia’s cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has lauded Saudi Arabia’s cooperation in development of Pakistan. Speaking to Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, who called on him here on Tuesday, the foreign minister said that the leadership of the two countries is committed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Qureshi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have fraternal relations based on common faith, culture, history, and strategic cooperation, adding that the two brotherly countries have supported each other in every difficult time.

Appreciating the cooperation of Saudi government for development and progress of Pakistan, he said that Pakistan considers the Saudi support to Pakistan’s development with great regard.

