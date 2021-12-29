Name of Drekkar Kingsway Ltd changed to Oilboy Energy

KARACHI: The name of Drekkar Kingsway Limited has been changed to Oilboy Energy Limited.

The company has requested the Pakistan Stock Exchange to change Trading Symbol of the company from DKL to “OBOY” and place the Company in Oil and Gas Marketing Companies sector of PSX from the Engineering sector being in the business of trading of energy, petrochemicals and lubricants, besides the import/export of energy commodities, products and materials, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021