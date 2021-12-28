Omicron estimated to be 58.6% of coronavirus variants in US

The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States for the week ending Dec. 25, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, with the first known case in the United States identified on Dec. 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa.

The Delta variant accounts for 41.1% of all US COVID-19 cases, according to the public health agency's data on Tuesday.

US Covid-19 deaths reach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021

The agency said the data includes modeled projection that may differ from weighted estimates generated at later dates.