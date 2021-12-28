ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end higher on upbeat global cues; tech, auto stocks jump

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by technology and auto stocks, as investors mirrored positive trends in global markets and shrugged off worries around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.86% at 17,233.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.83% to 57,897.48.

The Nifty auto index rose 1.3%, while IT (information technology) stocks added 0.97%.

"IT will continue to be at a premium valuation. It is the most stable segment and the story they have about digitalisation is going to improve over the coming years. They are defensive in nature and a very safe sector in terms of volatility," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Auto, metals lead continued recovery in Indian shares amid Omicron fears

Indian benchmark indexes are still off by nearly 7% from a peak touched in October, pressured by a combination of factors, including fears over heated valuations and a surge in Omicron cases globally.

The country approved this week Merck's COVID-19 pill and two more vaccines for emergency use, as it braces for a possible spike in infections from the highly infectious strain.

"While the market's trend might be volatile in the near term ... strong earnings delivery along with positive macro-economic data would hold the key to drive markets upwards," Motilal Oswal said in a note.

In global markets, shares in Europe and Asia inched up, on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street.

Authorities in Britain and France have held off from imposing tough restrictions on movement, betting that high vaccination rates will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed even as cases surge.

Among individual shares, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma were among top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, rising 2.9% and 2.64%, respectively.

Active pharma ingredient maker Supriya Lifescience ended up 42.7% on its Mumbai market debut day, compared with an initial public offering price of 274 rupees.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end higher on upbeat global cues; tech, auto stocks jump

75 Omicron cases reported in Pakistan so far: NIH

IHC sets Jan 7 to indict Rana Shamim, others

FIR registered against Nasla Tower officials

Cabinet approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

If mini-budget approved, 2022 will be the worst year of inflation: Shehbaz Sharif

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits yet another low

Pakistan committed to cooperate for regional peace: COAS

Afghan women protest against Taliban killings of ex-soldiers

Air Link announces distribution agreement with realme

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run airports

Read more stories