ANL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.45%)
NETSOL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.16%)
TELE 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
TRG 116.56 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (3.43%)
UNITY 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.99%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 11.4 (0.25%)
BR30 18,921 Increased By 185.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 43,959 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,255 Increased By 22.7 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans, corn gain more ground as South American weather raises supply worries

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean and corn futures ticked higher on Tuesday, with both markets trading near multi-month highs as dry weather in South America sparked concerns over supplies.

Wheat prices rose after closing lower on Monday.

"We are in the weather market as far as South American crops are concerned," said one Singapore-based grains trader. "If it starts raining, prices will come down."

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract rose 0.4% to $13.77-1/2 a bushel, as of 0346 GMT, heading for a tenth straight session of gains.

Corn climbed 0.1% to $6.15-1/4 per bushel and was on track for a fifth consecutive session of gains, while wheat rose 0.3% to $8.06-1/2 a bushel. Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in southern Brazil this season as fields are suffering from dryness, weather forecasters and consultancies said.

Global markets are being underpinned by easing worries over the pandemic.

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures.

A variety of asset classes from oil to Japan's Nikkei Stock Average are now trading at around one-month highs, having walked back losses from late November when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 first emerged and sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

The US Department of Agriculture on Monday said 1,577,417 tonnes of US soybeans were inspected for export last week, which was within the range of trade estimates.

The agency also upwardly revised the prior week's soybean inspections total by more than 210,000 tonnes.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Dec. 21, regulatory data released on Monday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

Corn soybean

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans, corn gain more ground as South American weather raises supply worries

Inflation won’t subside anytime soon

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Gwadar project: Power Division asked to expedite work

Telecom services: Proposed taxation to hinder IT sector’s growth

UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine

Pakistan Refinery Limited announces to undertake $1.2bn expansion project

Former India captain Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

Read more stories