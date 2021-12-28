FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

ISLAMABAD: Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has condemned the firing incident in Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore targetting an officer of FBR.

This evening, Salman Naveed, an IRS officer posted in Anti- Benami Zone left his office accompanied by his friend Sardar Solangi. On their way to DOT, Allama Iqbal Town, as they reached traffic signal of Kareem Block, an unidentified person lurking around opened straight fire on them while his accomplice waited with his bike parked across the green belt. Thankfully, both remained safe as the bullets hit the door of the car.

Chairman FBR has expressed his deepest concern over this gruesome act of terror aimed at causing grievous harm to the officer who is investigating some of the sensitive cases of Benami properties. He has directed DG Anti Benami Directorate to take up this serious matter with senior management of Lahore police to apprehend the culprits and bring them to book. He further reiterated that such timid acts by the vested interests wouldn’t deter the team FBR in establishing writ of the department nor will FBR give in to these tactics aimed to influence the ongoing investigations into assets acquired through ill gotten money.

