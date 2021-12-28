ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Pakistan

PML-N resents appointment of administrators in Punjab

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Terming local bodies institutions as third tier of the government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Monday requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to issue directions to the Punjab government not to appoint administrators in the province and allow the sitting LB representatives to perform duties till election of new representatives.

“Local bodies system falls under Article 148-A of the Constitution, hence, the Provincial Assembly cannot legislate for new local bodies system with simple majority; therefore, the apex court should direct that LB system may be passed with two third majority of the assembly,” Ahsan said while talking to newsmen on Monday.

Ahsan Iqbal also said the honorable Supreme Court should also declare appointment of unelected people as administrators and funds of local bodies institutions should only be used by the elected representatives. He said PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar committed contempt of court by not implementing the Supreme Court directions for seven months regarding restoration of local bodies’ institutions in the province. He demanded action against PM and CM for violating the SC directions.

The PML-N leader also rejected proposed local bodies law in the province and called for developing consensus on new law so that with change of government it could not be scrapped.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar Ahsan iqbal Imran Khan PMLN Supreme Court of Pakistan

