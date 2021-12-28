PML-N resents appointment of administrators in Punjab

LAHORE: Terming local bodies institutions as third tier of the government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Monday requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to issue directions to the Punjab government not to appoint administrators in the province and allow the sitting LB representatives to perform duties till election of new representatives.

“Local bodies system falls under Article 148-A of the Constitution, hence, the Provincial Assembly cannot legislate for new local bodies system with simple majority; therefore, the apex court should direct that LB system may be passed with two third majority of the assembly,” Ahsan said while talking to newsmen on Monday.

Ahsan Iqbal also said the honorable Supreme Court should also declare appointment of unelected people as administrators and funds of local bodies institutions should only be used by the elected representatives. He said PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar committed contempt of court by not implementing the Supreme Court directions for seven months regarding restoration of local bodies’ institutions in the province. He demanded action against PM and CM for violating the SC directions.

The PML-N leader also rejected proposed local bodies law in the province and called for developing consensus on new law so that with change of government it could not be scrapped.

