ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

More showers expected today

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The city on Monday received the first widespread winter rain with more drizzles expected to fall in the next 24 hours, the Met Office has said.

It forecast more rains for Sindh on Tuesday, as the wet spell may continue to scale back temperature in Karachi to chill weather.

Different parts of the metropolis received a varying amount of the rainfall, as Gulshan Hadid, Sarjani and Quaidabad recorded 5mm, each, Masroor Base, Keamari and University Road 4mm each, Airport, MOS, Saadi Town, and Jamia tur-Rasheed 3mm each and Orangi Town and Faisal Base 2mm each.

Temperature is likely to dip between 12 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours with cloudy weather prevailing over most parts of the city. Humanity may range between 50 percent and 80 percent during the forecast period.

Elsewhere in the country, the Met said that dry weather may prevail over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours. Partly cloudy weather may remain in upper and southern parts.

More rains are also expected in coastal areas of Makran. However, dense fog is likely to grip in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours.

Over the past 24 hours: Rain and snow over hills fell in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Hyderabad, Karachi and Kashmir.

Upper Dir saw 21mm of rainfall, Malam Jabba 16mm, Lower Dir and Lasbella 13mm each, Kalam, Balakot 11mm, Muzaffarabad and Murree 8mm each, Saidu Sharif 7mm, Cherat, Saidpur and Hyderabad 6mm. Malam Jabba recieved 8 inch Kalam 5 inch, Murree 3 inch and Dir 1 inch of snowfall.

The day’s minimum temperature was recorded in Leh -11 degrees Celsius, Gupis -8, Skardu -5, Kalam, Kalat, Hunza and Astore -4, ACH, Malamjabba, Parachinar and Shopian -3 each, Bagrote, Chitral, Murree, Pulwama and Baramulla -2 each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

dry weather met office Karachi weather winter rain

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More showers expected today

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa’s charity

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

SC removes, reinstates Karachi administrator

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

UK police probe video after Sikh held at Queen’s castle

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

NSC approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

Read more stories