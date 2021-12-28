More showers expected today

KARACHI: The city on Monday received the first widespread winter rain with more drizzles expected to fall in the next 24 hours, the Met Office has said.

It forecast more rains for Sindh on Tuesday, as the wet spell may continue to scale back temperature in Karachi to chill weather.

Different parts of the metropolis received a varying amount of the rainfall, as Gulshan Hadid, Sarjani and Quaidabad recorded 5mm, each, Masroor Base, Keamari and University Road 4mm each, Airport, MOS, Saadi Town, and Jamia tur-Rasheed 3mm each and Orangi Town and Faisal Base 2mm each.

Temperature is likely to dip between 12 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours with cloudy weather prevailing over most parts of the city. Humanity may range between 50 percent and 80 percent during the forecast period.

Elsewhere in the country, the Met said that dry weather may prevail over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours. Partly cloudy weather may remain in upper and southern parts.

More rains are also expected in coastal areas of Makran. However, dense fog is likely to grip in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours.

Over the past 24 hours: Rain and snow over hills fell in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Hyderabad, Karachi and Kashmir.

Upper Dir saw 21mm of rainfall, Malam Jabba 16mm, Lower Dir and Lasbella 13mm each, Kalam, Balakot 11mm, Muzaffarabad and Murree 8mm each, Saidu Sharif 7mm, Cherat, Saidpur and Hyderabad 6mm. Malam Jabba recieved 8 inch Kalam 5 inch, Murree 3 inch and Dir 1 inch of snowfall.

The day’s minimum temperature was recorded in Leh -11 degrees Celsius, Gupis -8, Skardu -5, Kalam, Kalat, Hunza and Astore -4, ACH, Malamjabba, Parachinar and Shopian -3 each, Bagrote, Chitral, Murree, Pulwama and Baramulla -2 each.

