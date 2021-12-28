ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal to lead anti-govt demos from Jan 5

NNI 28 Dec 2021

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing the mass gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh said that his party does not need any deal. He announced to lead huge demonstrations against government from January 5.

On the occasion of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary, Chairman PPP addressed the mass gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Bilawal said that Benazir’s Pakistan is in trouble and the democracy is best revenge of all times. He added that government played an election game of RO, RTS. He said that the public is puppet in the hands of incompetent government and administrators.

Chairman PPP said that his party has established writ of the state. He mentioned that PPP is the most popular party all around the country and at the places where he himself could not reach; Asifa Zardari and Faryal Talpur arrived. The police and army department had defeated the terrorist element across country. The blood of APS martyr is being sold. He further said that President and PM bowed before the terrorists.

Referring to the 18th Amendment in the Constitution, he said provinces are being granted rights and NFC Award. Due to the amendment, Gwadar port is being established in Balochistan. He added that following the amendments, the metro bus was established in Punjab while the mega projects were introduced in dessert areas of Thar.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Faryal Talpur Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Asifa Zardari

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Bilawal to lead anti-govt demos from Jan 5

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa’s charity

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

SC removes, reinstates Karachi administrator

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

UK police probe video after Sikh held at Queen’s castle

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

NSC approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

Read more stories