Bilawal to lead anti-govt demos from Jan 5

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing the mass gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh said that his party does not need any deal. He announced to lead huge demonstrations against government from January 5.

On the occasion of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary, Chairman PPP addressed the mass gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Bilawal said that Benazir’s Pakistan is in trouble and the democracy is best revenge of all times. He added that government played an election game of RO, RTS. He said that the public is puppet in the hands of incompetent government and administrators.

Chairman PPP said that his party has established writ of the state. He mentioned that PPP is the most popular party all around the country and at the places where he himself could not reach; Asifa Zardari and Faryal Talpur arrived. The police and army department had defeated the terrorist element across country. The blood of APS martyr is being sold. He further said that President and PM bowed before the terrorists.

Referring to the 18th Amendment in the Constitution, he said provinces are being granted rights and NFC Award. Due to the amendment, Gwadar port is being established in Balochistan. He added that following the amendments, the metro bus was established in Punjab while the mega projects were introduced in dessert areas of Thar.