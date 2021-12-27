ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan

BR Web Desk 27 Dec 2021

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Skardu and the surrounding areas of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday evening, Aaj News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was 26 km in the north of Astore, GB, and had a depth of 45km.

It added that the quake occurred at 19:31:10 and had a longitude of 74.99 East and a latitude of 35.59 North.

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits several areas of Karachi

Strong tremors were also felt in Gilgit city, Diamer, Ghizer, and surrounding areas.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

earthquake earthquake in GB

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan

SC reviews directive to remove Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator

PM Imran expects record agriculture yield this year

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee falls marginally, ends at fresh historic low

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa's charity after Christmas religious tension

KSE-100 ends 0.46% lower amid subdued volume

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

Crypto exchange Binance gets in-principle nod from Bahrain

Read more stories