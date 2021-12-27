5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Skardu and the surrounding areas of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday evening, Aaj News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was 26 km in the north of Astore, GB, and had a depth of 45km.

It added that the quake occurred at 19:31:10 and had a longitude of 74.99 East and a latitude of 35.59 North.

Strong tremors were also felt in Gilgit city, Diamer, Ghizer, and surrounding areas.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.