Crypto exchange Binance gets in-principle nod from Bahrain

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

DUBAI: Binance has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to become a crypto-asset service provider in the kingdom, the company said on Monday.

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said the in-principle approval came after the company applied for a licence from the CBB as part of its plans to become a fully regulated centralised cryptocurrency exchange.

Future of money

Binance still had to complete the full application process, the company said in a statement, which it said it expected to happen in due course.

