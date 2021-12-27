KP Govt focusing on health sector: Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the provincial government is paying special attention to the health sector to ensure maximum health facilities for the poor masses of the province.

“The provision of latest facilities and equipment in hospitals across the province, including Dera Ismail Khan, is a testament to the government’s sincerity,” he added. He expressed these views while addressing a farewell function as chief guest in honor of the House Officers and Trainee Medical Officers that was organized by the Young Doctors Association at Dera Ismail Khan.

The ceremony was also addressed by Dr. Asfandyar Betney, Provincial President of Young Doctors, Dr. Rizwan Kundi, Former Provincial President, Dr. Fahim, Chairman BoG (MTI) Raza Khan Gandapur, Medical Director Dr. Naseem Saba Mehsud, Dr. Ehsanullah Mehsud and others. Special shields were also distributed among the participants on this occasion.

The Provincial Minister assured that the problems of young doctors would be addressed on priority basis. He clarified that his government has taken revolutionary steps for providing maximum health cover to the people and Health Card is proof of it to provide free health care to the poor people. He said that as in other parts of the province, modern facilities are also being provided in all the hospitals of DIK.

Provincial President YDA Dr. Asfandyar Betney said that the Young Doctors Association is making serious efforts at the government level to solve the problems of doctors. Doctors are honestly performing their duty for service to humanity. Former provincial president of YDA Dr. Rizwan Kundi said that the government should take more serious steps in the field of health so that the people can get the best facilities while Dr Muhammad Fahim said that the PTI government was striving to serve humanity in hospitals and was providing more and more modern facilities to the people which would be continued.

