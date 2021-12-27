NAB launches probe into assets of KP minister’s aide

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau has initiated an inquiry against an aide to provincial minister for finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra. The inquiry has been launched against, Muhammad Arsalan, a personal assistant posted in ‘Governance Policy Project’.

It has been a probe into assets beyond income and the inquiry team has been instructed to collect all record of the official, sources said. The NAB has directed its investigation team to gather details of salary, benefits, loan and the advance salary of the concerned official. The probe team has also been instructed to collect all record of returns submitted in the department.