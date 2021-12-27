ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KMC administrator visits PECHS’ ‘Jheel Park’

Recorder Report 27 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government’s Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that a tape-ball cricket ground at Jheel Park is being established.

“We will also set up courts to play badminton so that the residents of the neighbourhood and the youth can showcase their talents in these sports,” the Administrator said this on the occasion of a detailed visit to Jheel Park, Tariq Road.

He was accompanied by Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Senior Director Anti Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and other officials.

Murtaza Wahab said that Jheel Park is an ancient park of Karachi, adding that the land mafia had occupied the park and established encroachments there but now they have been removed.

The park has been maintained and a large number of plants and seasonal flowers planted to make it look even better.

He said that rehabilitation work of parks under KMC was under way while playgrounds were also being improved.

Wahab said that opportunities for sports activities are important for the youth because, adding when the youth are attracted to healthy activities, they will not fall prey to anti-social elements and criminals.

The Administrator said that Karachi is a city of cricket fans and it has also produced world renowned players in hockey, football, squash, badminton and boxing.

He said that the rehabilitation work of the parks is in full swing and soon all the abandoned parks will be opened for citizens. “As a civic body, it is our (KMC’s) responsibility to provide a better and cleaner environment to the citizens, as well as, to provide facilities to the new generation through which they can utilize their potential,” he said.

He directed the Senior Director Culture and Sports to make arrangements for holding cricket tournaments. He urged the citizens to guard the parks in their respective areas.

He said that public parks are for the convenience of citizens who are their owners. He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to protect their property.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Barrister Murtaza Wahab KMC administrator PECHS ‘Jheel Park’

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

KMC administrator visits PECHS’ ‘Jheel Park’

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

PML-N seeks to cut another ‘deal’ with establishment: SAPCM

PM Imran convenes National Security Committee meeting on Monday

Sharif family blackmails courts like Sicilian mafia, says Fawad

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in IIOJK

No long-distance road trips for Afghan women without close male relative: Taliban

Read more stories