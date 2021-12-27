KMC administrator visits PECHS’ ‘Jheel Park’

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government’s Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that a tape-ball cricket ground at Jheel Park is being established.

“We will also set up courts to play badminton so that the residents of the neighbourhood and the youth can showcase their talents in these sports,” the Administrator said this on the occasion of a detailed visit to Jheel Park, Tariq Road.

He was accompanied by Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Senior Director Anti Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and other officials.

Murtaza Wahab said that Jheel Park is an ancient park of Karachi, adding that the land mafia had occupied the park and established encroachments there but now they have been removed.

The park has been maintained and a large number of plants and seasonal flowers planted to make it look even better.

He said that rehabilitation work of parks under KMC was under way while playgrounds were also being improved.

Wahab said that opportunities for sports activities are important for the youth because, adding when the youth are attracted to healthy activities, they will not fall prey to anti-social elements and criminals.

The Administrator said that Karachi is a city of cricket fans and it has also produced world renowned players in hockey, football, squash, badminton and boxing.

He said that the rehabilitation work of the parks is in full swing and soon all the abandoned parks will be opened for citizens. “As a civic body, it is our (KMC’s) responsibility to provide a better and cleaner environment to the citizens, as well as, to provide facilities to the new generation through which they can utilize their potential,” he said.

He directed the Senior Director Culture and Sports to make arrangements for holding cricket tournaments. He urged the citizens to guard the parks in their respective areas.

He said that public parks are for the convenience of citizens who are their owners. He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to protect their property.

