ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
More than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow

Reuters 26 Dec 2021

TOKYO: More than 100 domestic flights in Japan were grounded on Sunday due to heavy snow in the northern and western parts of the country, Japan's two biggest airlines said.

ANA Holdings had halted 77 flights as of 1 p.m. (0400 GMT), affecting about 5,100 passengers, said Yutaka Kitahara, the company's operations director.

"As the weather situation in northeastern Japan remains unstable, there could be more cancellations to come," Kitahara said.

Japan Airlines Co had cancelled 35 flights as of 10 a.m. (0100 GMT), affecting 1,810 passengers, a representative with the airline's operations division said.

Worldwide, thousands of flights have been cancelled over the Christmas weekend because of the rapid spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Japan, which tightened border controls to counter the threat from Omicron, has reported only about a dozen cases of community spread of the new variant and 231 total Omicron infections, including overseas arrivals, according to the health ministry.

