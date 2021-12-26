British man detained in Afghanistan: UK govt

LONDON: A British man working in Afghanistan has been detained, the UK foreign ministry told AFP on Friday, following a newspaper report of the arrest of a security consultant by the Taliban.

The Daily Mirror reported late Thursday that Grant Bailey, a security consultant in his 50s working for an NGO, had been arrested by Taliban police during a security clampdown in Kabul.

“We are aware of the detention of a British national in Afghanistan and have been in touch with their family to support them,” the Foreign Office said after being asked to comment on the report.

When contacted by AFP, Taliban officials did not offer any immediate comment.

The Mirror quoted a security source as saying Bailey had been arrested at gunpoint and was last heard from on Saturday. It said it was feared he is being held in prison in Kabul.

The security source said Bailey had returning to work in Afghanistan — a country where he had spent many years — weeks after the withdrawal of Western forces and diplomats in August.

The UK withdrew its troops and diplomats in late August according to a deadline set by the Taliban after they retook control of the country following the US decision to pull out its forces.

Bailey is described on LinkedIn as a project risk manager with extensive experience in Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, including working for the British ambassador to Somalia.