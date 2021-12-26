This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “OIC conference on Afghanistan” carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, deserves a lot of praise for his highly informed perspective on the subject. With regard to his comments, I think he has hit the nail right on the head. He has argued, for example, that “Pakistan’s leadership, from COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to PM Imran Khan and down the food chain, is warning the world of the implications of not aiding the Afghan people, including, according to our PM, the world’s worst man-made disaster. One is tempted to ask the PM who are the authors of this impending disaster? Whereas the US cannot avoid or deny its responsibility in the debacle of its 20-year war and occupation of Afghanistan, which ended precisely in the ignominy informed analysts had been predicting from the start, Pakistan’s role cannot be ignored either.” The writer appears to be too happy to apportion blame to both of them, to say the least.

Tehsin Mirza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021