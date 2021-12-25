ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
CJP again proposes name of LHC judge Ayesha for SC

Terence J Sigamony 25 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed again proposed the name of Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Ayesha Malik for a judge of the apex court. Justice Ayesha became an LHC judge in March 2012 and is currently on number four on the LHC judge seniority list. In case of her elevation, she will work as a SC judge until June 2031. She will also become the chief justice of Pakistan after the retirement of Justice Yahya Afridi in January 2030.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan would consider elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme in its meeting to be held on January 6th. In September this year, the JCP had met to consider her nomination but consensus could not be developed among the members.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, and Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem had supported her nomination, while Justice MaqboolBaqar, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and former Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, and the Pakistan Bar Council representative in the JCP Akhtar Hussain had opposed it.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, another member of the JCP had not attended the said meeting. Former Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, a JCP member who opposed the nomination, has been retired from the JCP after his two-year tenure ended earlier this year.

Former Justice Sarmad Jalal Osmani is now a JCP member. No female judge has ever been elevated to the Supreme Court in the judicial history of Pakistan.

