LGH Stroke Centre no longer functional

LAHORE: Non surgical brain haemorrhage and ischemic stroke treatment here at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been stopped due to non-availability of qualified radiologist.

Due to suspension of treatment facilities at the LGH Acute Stroke Centre, Sehat Card facility has also been stopped for the deserving patients. This centre was established by Head of Radiology Department LGH Dr Umair Rashid Chaudhry. However, after his retirement, no replacement was made.

Sources claimed that Board of Management (BoM) of LGH had recommended appointment of Dr Umair Rashid Chaudhry on contract basis but formal orders are not being issued.

The sources claimed that stroke patients are approaching to the centre from across the country but had to return back with disappointment due to suspension of procedures there.

It may be noted that Acute Stroke Centre at the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS)/ Lahore General Hospital (LGH) was one of its kinds in Pakistan where patients of paralysis were getting non surgical brain haemorrhage and ischemic stroke treatment facilities. Since its inception about 14,000 patients benefited from the facility.

