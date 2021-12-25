ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Technology, knowledge transfer: NOVA Group joins hands with Italian architect firm

Press Release 25 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Renowned real estate developers Pakistan Nova Group join hands with Italian architect firm ARCHEA for technology transfer and knowledge sharing. A formal agreement has been signed between the two parties for economical construction of high rise buildings in Pakistan. The agreement was mutually endorsed by Italian ambassador Andreas Ferrarese and Pakistani ambassador to Italy Jauhar Saleem.

Italian Ambassador in Islamabad Andreas Ferrarese, Pakistan ambassador in Rome Jauhar Saleem, Secretary Board of Investment Farena, Chief Executive Lahore Central Business District Imran Ameen also addressed the audience and appreciated the efforts undertaken by NOVA Group for industry growth and innovation. Besides that president chamber of commerce and industry Shakeel were present at the occasion along with US regional attache Michael Moe. A great of number of people from different walks of life were present and appreciated the initiative taken by the group. Nova Group Junaid Afzaal Chaudhri highlighted the key features of this outstanding project.

Nova Group along with MAKSONs have taken the initiative for knowledge and construction technology transfer among Italy and Pakistan to minimize the construction price especially keeping the inflation factor in view.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

