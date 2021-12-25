Technology, knowledge transfer: NOVA Group joins hands with Italian architect firm

KARACHI: Renowned real estate developers Pakistan Nova Group join hands with Italian architect firm ARCHEA for technology transfer and knowledge sharing. A formal agreement has been signed between the two parties for economical construction of high rise buildings in Pakistan. The agreement was mutually endorsed by Italian ambassador Andreas Ferrarese and Pakistani ambassador to Italy Jauhar Saleem.

Italian Ambassador in Islamabad Andreas Ferrarese, Pakistan ambassador in Rome Jauhar Saleem, Secretary Board of Investment Farena, Chief Executive Lahore Central Business District Imran Ameen also addressed the audience and appreciated the efforts undertaken by NOVA Group for industry growth and innovation. Besides that president chamber of commerce and industry Shakeel were present at the occasion along with US regional attache Michael Moe. A great of number of people from different walks of life were present and appreciated the initiative taken by the group. Nova Group Junaid Afzaal Chaudhri highlighted the key features of this outstanding project.

Nova Group along with MAKSONs have taken the initiative for knowledge and construction technology transfer among Italy and Pakistan to minimize the construction price especially keeping the inflation factor in view.

