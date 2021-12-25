ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ABL & PPAF sign MoU

Press Release 25 Dec 2021

KARACHI: In line with State Bank of Pakistan’s guidelines and with its focus on financial inclusion of under-developed areas the Allied Bank Limited recently signed an MoU with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund to supplement the functions of two organizations for collaboration in a project of ‘Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP)’ initiative for underserved areas of Sindh and Balochistan Provinces. Allied Bank will support in development of Livestock and horticulture value chains in targeted districts of Sindh and Balochistan Provinces under the GRASP.

Syed Sajid Ali Shah, Divisional Head Agri Finance Division Allied Bank signed the MoU with Irshad Khan Abbasi, Group Head Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund.

Speaking on the occasion Syed Sajid Ali Shah highlighted the Allied Bank’s initiatives for under-developed areas specially in the Balochistan. He was of the view that under this project the Bank will further penetrate through its extensive network in these areas. Irshad Khan Abbasi, expressed his gratitude and said that with the participation of Allied Bank, PPAF is confident that the grassroots level participation of the rural masses will be ensured. Both teams will continue their endeavours for the uplift of the under-developed areas in both the provinces.

