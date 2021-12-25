ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 25 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-12-2021   26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd        20-12-2021   27-12-2021    NIL                           27-12-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                 24-12-2021   27-12-2021    10% (ii)      22-12-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                 24-12-2021   27-12-2021    10% (ii)      22-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           15-12-2021   28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd #      21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd #           21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd #        23-12-2021   29-12-2021                                  29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2021   30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd #                  20-12-2021   30-12-2021                                  30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021    900% (F)      21-12-2021      30-12-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        23-12-2021   30-12-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-12-2021   31-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd                         27-12-2021   02-01-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #            28-12-2021   04-01-2022                                  04-01-2022
Avanceon Ltd #                   29-12-2021   05-01-2022                                  05-01-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd            31-12-2021   06-01-2022    50% (ii)      29-12-2021
Altern Energy Ltd                31-12-2021   06-01-2022    185% (i)      29-12-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Ltd #                 31-12-2021   06-01-2022                                  06-01-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Ltd                         24-12-2021   07-01-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd #               29-12-2021   11-01-2022                                  11-01-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd #              06-01-2022   13-01-2022                                  13-01-2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                   06-01-2022   13-01-2022    460% (F)      04-01-2022      13-01-2022
(BAFLTFC7)
Bank Al falah Ltd                06-01-2022   15-01-2022
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd       20-01-2022   27-01-2022    NIL                           27-01-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd        21-01-2022   30-01-2022    30% (F)       19-01-2022      27-01-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings Lalpir Power Ltd Pakgen Power Ltd

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Energy sector reforms: $300m received from ADB

Patrind hydropower project: Govt may enter into out-of-court deal with SHPL, NTDC

SC says there’s no provision in laws to fire a govt employee by means of words

Domestic gas consumers: There will be no supply of LNG on ‘lower’ rates: Hammad

Covid outbreak ‘traced’ to arrival of a plane from Pakistan: Chinese officials punished

Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today

PM praises Putin’s statement

Indian police probe Hindu event calling for mass killing of Muslims

Two soldiers martyred in Kech

Read more stories