ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
ASC 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
FNEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
GGGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.11%)
KAPCO 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
NETSOL 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PAEL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
POWER 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.63%)
TRG 124.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (4.15%)
UNITY 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 19,457 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,295 Increased By 27.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,419 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia central bank predicts 50 bps bond yield increase in 2022

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesian bond rates could rise by 50 basis points (bps) from as soon as the third quarter of next year, the central bank chief said on Friday, to match an expected hike of 50 to 75 bps in Treasury yields as the US tightens monetary policy.

The comments by Perry Warjiyo, the governor of Bank Indonesia (BI), came after the Federal Reserve said this month it would end pandemic-era bond purchases in March, paving the way for three rate hikes of a quarter percentage point each by the end of 2022.

"The impact of Fed Funds Rate hikes ... in the end is rising UST (yields) of between 50 to 75 bps. Most likely 50 bps," Warjiyo told an online seminar with economists.

"If UST rise by 50 bps, of course, yields of our domestic sovereign bonds will have to adjust by around 50 bps."

He added that BI would ensure the rupiah currency stayed stable despite global monetary tightening and promised to continue its so-called triple intervention strategy in the spot FX, bond and domestic non-deliverable forward markets.

The rupiah is among the year's best performing emerging Asian currencies, thanks to Indonesia's large trade surpluses, boosted by the commodity super-cycle. But it is also one of the region's most risk-sensitive.

Domestic inflation may begin to rise in the third quarter, Wariyo added. He reiterated the bank's pledge to keep interest rates at record lows until inflation starts heating up.

Indonesia central bank Indonesian bond rates

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia central bank predicts 50 bps bond yield increase in 2022

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

At least three injured in Karachi drain blast

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

At least 32 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Tarin starts playing role in revival of TSML?

Read more stories