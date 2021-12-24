ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
Dec 24, 2021
China stocks fall on COVID-19 outbreak, new energy weakness

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Friday as new energy shares tumbled, while a local outbreak of COVID-19 weighed on some business operations and investor sentiment. The Hong Kong stock market closed higher at midday, ahead of a Christmas holiday.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,932.71 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,629.61 points.

The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 23,223.76 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 8,201.95.

For the week, the CSI300 index slipped 0.4%, while the Hang Seng index inched up 0.1%.

Rising COVID-19 infections in China's city of Xian have spurred a lockdown of its 13 million residents, and several companies have said their operations have been affected.

New energy vehicle giant BYD has had to cut production at its plant in Xian, the South China Morning Post reported.

BYD's Shenzhen-listed shares slumped 3.7%, while its Hong Kong stocks dropped 1.5%.

The new energy subindex tumbled 3.5%, with new energy vehicles and the photovoltaic industry down 4.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Chinese battery giant CATL plunged 7.1%.

New energy shares have surged this year amid China's green push, and some investors are taking profits, analysts said.

Non-ferrous metals and machinery stocks dropped more than 2.9% each.

Hong Kong shares were trading sideways in thin-volume trade ahead of a Christmas holiday.

Gambling stocks listed in Hong Kong surged 3.8% after Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau published a report summarizing opinions on proposed gaming law revisions.

The Hang Seng Tech Index edged down 0.3%, while mainland developers listed in Hong Kong closed 0.6% lower.

