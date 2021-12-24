ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Heating price disparities

BR Research 24 Dec 2021

As winters go deep, the all-so-familiar natural gas crisis goes deeper. People are struggling to meet the heating requirements across the country. The national pipeline network serves no less than 12 million households. Save for two to three months of trouble, where some may have to rush for alternate arrangements to piped gas – natural gas to these 12 million households is largely a smooth affair. And more importantly, a very cheap one.

The other two-third of the households in Pakistan do not have the luxury to piped gas. While they are not subject to load shedding, they pay a significantly heftier price to cooking and heating. As gas reserves deplete, and government finds it tough to channel and arrange more imported gas under current infrastructure and pricing bottlenecks, there has been evidence of more and more users making the switch to Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

Firewood is the fuel of choice (or the lack of) for most Pakistanis, especially in the rural settings. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics puts down the consumption weight for rural settings close to 5 percent, and that combined with liquefied hydrocarbons arrive at 6 percent. This easily outstrips natural gas weight in the consumption basket, but fails to gather even a fraction of press, or the authorities’ attention.

Pakistan’s pricing strategy for domestic usage of natural gas has long been a point of criticism, which has only grown as the reserves continue to go down. Decades of cross subsidies and encouraging wastage of the precious resource are well-documented, and the problems have now amplified as more imported and expensive gas is routinely diverted to domestic consumers, without adequate pricing mechanism.

Natural gas for the lowest consumption slab users is prices at under a dollar per MMBTU, whereas for the highest consumption slab it goes up to $8/mmbtu. The average for domestic consumption is close to $3/mmbtu. Compare this to an LPG user, who in FY22 till date has paid an average of $24/mmbtu. The firewood at current prices cost around $7/mmbtu. Even if LPG prices revert to the mean sooner, that will still be at least twice as expensive as natural gas.

Mind you, a vast majority of firewood and cylinder users fall in the bottom two income quintiles, paying multiple times higher price for their heating requirements. It was high time a decade ago, it will still be not half bad, if the distortions are sorted. How much economic and social sense does it make to continue subsidizing urban natural gas users mostly in higher income quintiles, over those sitting at the bottom of the pyramid? About time the disparities are narrowed.

Gas price Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) natural gas crisis Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Heating price disparities

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

SBP’s reserves down $415m

Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

Bank holiday

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Read more stories