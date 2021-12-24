Liquor seized

KARACHI: In pursuance of specific information a joint intelligence based counter smuggling operation was conducted by Directorate of Intelligence, Karachi and Maritime Security Agency. Huge quantity of high brand liquor in sea being transported in boat has been siezed. Through search of boat resulted in recovery of around 20,000 bottles of liquor valuing approximately Rs.216 mllion.

5 persons have been arrested and FIR has been lodged.

