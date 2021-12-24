Skardu receives first snowfall of season

SKARDU: The severity of cold in Skardu and adjoining areas has increased drastically as residents experienced the first winter snowfall on Thursday.

After the snowfall, the road connections of the 40 per cent upper areas are disconnected with SKardu, while the flights of Pakistan International Airlines have been cancelled.

The MET office has said that the snowfall will continue till night, while the mercury has dropped down to -9 in Skardu. -5 was recorded in Astore, while the mercury was recorded at -4 in Malam Jabba and Bagrot.