Vehicle-based LNG import terminals: CCoE seeks clear-cut recommendations

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) sought clear-cut recommendations of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on the report compiled by the deputy chairman Planning Commission on the establishment of vehicle-based Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminals and enhancement of domestic LPG production, it is learnt.

The CCoE met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, here in Islamabad on Thursday.

However, the sources said that the Cabinet Committee could not take up the agenda about import of oil and port constraints at Karachi and deferred it for the next meeting.

The Cabinet Committee discussed in detail the reports on the issue of enhancement of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and the establishment of vehicle-based LNG import terminals.

The deputy chairman Planning Commission presented the recommendations on the way forward for maximising affordable gas supply to the residential consumers.

The committee underscored the need for addressing both the short-term and longer-term gas sector issues.

The Petroleum Division was asked to review the recommendations and move a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for a decision.

The CCoE also considered the report compiled by the deputy chairman Planning Commission on the establishment of vehicle-based LNG import terminals.

The committee was informed of significant investor interest in the sector and the need for LNG import in the country. Port Authorities and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) are to process the applications as per LNG Policy, 2011.

The CCoE asked for activation of the Task Force, envisaged in the LNG Policy, to act as a facilitator for the timely completion of the terminal projects. The Task Force and relevant ministries were asked to review the recommendations and present a concrete way forward and any decisions required by the government.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Finance, the Minister for Energy, the Minister for Maritime Affairs, the Minister for Interior, the Advisor to PM on Commerce and Industries, deputy chairman Planning Commission, chairman OGRA, chairman NEPRA, representatives of regulatory authorities, and senior officials of the ministries/divisions.

