ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vehicle-based LNG import terminals: CCoE seeks clear-cut recommendations

Naveed Butt 24 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) sought clear-cut recommendations of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on the report compiled by the deputy chairman Planning Commission on the establishment of vehicle-based Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminals and enhancement of domestic LPG production, it is learnt.

The CCoE met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, here in Islamabad on Thursday.

However, the sources said that the Cabinet Committee could not take up the agenda about import of oil and port constraints at Karachi and deferred it for the next meeting.

The Cabinet Committee discussed in detail the reports on the issue of enhancement of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and the establishment of vehicle-based LNG import terminals.

The deputy chairman Planning Commission presented the recommendations on the way forward for maximising affordable gas supply to the residential consumers.

The committee underscored the need for addressing both the short-term and longer-term gas sector issues.

The Petroleum Division was asked to review the recommendations and move a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for a decision.

The CCoE also considered the report compiled by the deputy chairman Planning Commission on the establishment of vehicle-based LNG import terminals.

The committee was informed of significant investor interest in the sector and the need for LNG import in the country. Port Authorities and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) are to process the applications as per LNG Policy, 2011.

The CCoE asked for activation of the Task Force, envisaged in the LNG Policy, to act as a facilitator for the timely completion of the terminal projects. The Task Force and relevant ministries were asked to review the recommendations and present a concrete way forward and any decisions required by the government.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Finance, the Minister for Energy, the Minister for Maritime Affairs, the Minister for Interior, the Advisor to PM on Commerce and Industries, deputy chairman Planning Commission, chairman OGRA, chairman NEPRA, representatives of regulatory authorities, and senior officials of the ministries/divisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LPG CCOE Cabinet Committee on Energy LNG import terminals

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Vehicle-based LNG import terminals: CCoE seeks clear-cut recommendations

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

SBP’s reserves down $415m

Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

Bank holiday

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Read more stories