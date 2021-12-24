Buzdar briefs Imran about uplift projects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, here on Thursday and briefed him about progress of ongoing development projects, administrative affairs, law and order situation and other important issues. Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Inspector General Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Principal Secretary to CM Aamir Jan were also present.

The CM also informed the premier about the administrative measures taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilizer to farmers.

The PM expressed satisfaction over the administrative and law and order situation in the province, however, directed to take steps to provide relief to the people.

The PM also directed to take measures to trickle down the positive effects of government’s welfare projects to masses, sources told.

Moreover, talking to Khawaja Daud Sulemani, Muhammad Latif Nazar and Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa MPAs, the CM said PTI is united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. He asserted that the party fully believes in the supremacy of law and justice. He regretted that past governments performed less while making boastful claims; they also ignored the needs of the people while initiating exhibitory projects.

