ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Buzdar briefs Imran about uplift projects

Recorder Report 24 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, here on Thursday and briefed him about progress of ongoing development projects, administrative affairs, law and order situation and other important issues. Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Inspector General Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Principal Secretary to CM Aamir Jan were also present.

The CM also informed the premier about the administrative measures taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilizer to farmers.

The PM expressed satisfaction over the administrative and law and order situation in the province, however, directed to take steps to provide relief to the people.

The PM also directed to take measures to trickle down the positive effects of government’s welfare projects to masses, sources told.

Moreover, talking to Khawaja Daud Sulemani, Muhammad Latif Nazar and Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa MPAs, the CM said PTI is united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. He asserted that the party fully believes in the supremacy of law and justice. He regretted that past governments performed less while making boastful claims; they also ignored the needs of the people while initiating exhibitory projects.

