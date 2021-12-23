Hong Kong stocks close higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed higher Thursday, extending their rally into a third day as markets cheered optimistic US data and indications that Omicron infections are less likely to result in hospitalisation.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.40 percent, or 91.31 points, to 23,193.64.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.60 percent, or 20.72 points, to 3,643.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.20 percent, or 4.45 points, to 2,524.74.