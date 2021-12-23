ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 34.6 (0.76%)
BR30 19,555 Increased By 433.7 (2.27%)
KSE100 44,417 Increased By 242.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 17,505 Increased By 115.9 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold, banking stocks drive Australian shares up as Omicron worries ease

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

Gold and financial stocks helped Australian shares close higher on Thursday, as investor sentiment improved after two research studies showed Omicron was less lethal compared with the Delta coronavirus variant.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 7,387.6 points, closing in the green for a third consecutive day. The benchmark had gained 0.1% on Wednesday.

While Australia reported more than 8,200 new cases, two separate studies in South Africa and London suggested the risk of hospitalisation from the Omicron variant was less severe compared with the Delta variant.

The heavyweight financial index rose 0.6%, with the country's "Big Four" banks ending up between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Healthcare, mining stocks help Australian shares notch best day in 2 weeks

Gold miners rose 1.3% as the yellow metal was poised for a second straight weekly gain. Dacian Gold Ltd and Tietto Minerals Ltd jumped 8.6% and 7.2%, respectively.

Miners, which comprise a third of the benchmark, ended 0.3% higher as metal prices strengthened on supply concerns.

However, iron ore majors Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Group shed 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Health stocks, up 0.5%, advanced for a fourth straight session, with diagnostics firm Sonic Healthcare among top gainers.

Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter said that increased demand for COVID-19 tests would be good for pathology laboratories as people travel across states around the festival season.

The tech sector was the only drag on the market as it ended 0.9% lower, snapping a three-day winning streak, with WiseTech Global falling the most.

Dairy firm Bega Cheese tumbled 10.3% and was the top decliner on the benchmark after warning of profit hit from strong domestic competition.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index remained flat at 12,862.71 points.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Gold, banking stocks drive Australian shares up as Omicron worries ease

Technology sector could end Pakistan’s CAD concerns: PM Khan

Edibles: FBR asked to keep tabs on movement

Pakistan vaccinates 28% of its total population against Covid-19

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Russia proposes dates for talks with US on security guarantees: report

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Read more stories