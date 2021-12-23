ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nothing she says sticks

“Why are you laughing?” “Well, not that I agree too often with the biased analysis of Fawad Chaudhry, though...
Anjum Ibrahim 23 Dec 2021

“Why are you laughing?”

“Well, not that I agree too often with the biased analysis of Fawad Chaudhry, though to be fair to him bias is in his terms of reference…but you know his statement that all Maryam Nawaz’s comments help Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does have merit.”

“I don’t get you – nothing she says sticks. Remember her epithet for The Khan - Nailaiq-i-Azam - the most incompetent of them all, never took off even though the general perception is that the government is inexperienced and remains so after three and-a-quarter years in power…”

“Yes, but…”

“While Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Selected continues to rule the roost and irritate The Khan the most.”

“That’s true but Maryam got married very early in life so her education…”

“I am not talking of degrees but about her personality. If I recall correctly her mum was greatly respected when Nawaz Sharif was in jail and the reason was she was a kind woman, not vicious at all. I would urge Maryam Nawaz to look at history of those politicians who viciously attacked their opponents? They did not win and her recent attack about helmets and The Khan leaving quietly has strengthened sympathy for The Khan…”

“But she is a crowd puller isn’t she?”

“Well, when the crowd comes to listen to her she puts it down to her popularity and when she can’t attract a crowd, like at the Lahore PDM jalsa, she blames it on the local MNAs and MPAs for not getting the crowd together…”

“That’s true - besides have you heard a helmet saying: I’m kind of quiet but when I put my helmet on, it’s like you flip a switch…”

“Ha, ha, ha, in The Khan’s case the switch has been on for quite a while and the tape recorder…”

“Excuse me, but tape recorder is a dated item, we have digital…”

“Much as I support The Khan he is becoming very dated. As is his getting more rotund by the day advisor on accountability and interior, I mean he has this pile of papers in front of him during state sponsored press conferences and week after week he claims he has evidence against all the Sharifs and three and a quarter years later one convicted Sharif, before his time, was allowed to leave the country and another, again before her time, is roaming free and…”

“Interior too? I didn’t know that! So what has been his contribution to Interior?”

“He is successful there – I mean he out talks The Sheikha and that’s no mean feat.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Hey Shahzad Akbar has held the same portfolio since The Khan took oath while your Sheikh Rashid was in Railways that no one really wants except someone like Azam Swati - first time full minister.”

“You need to learn to respect The Khan’s choices.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments

Comments are closed.

