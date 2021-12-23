Orphanage centre to be established at Dadu

HYDERABAD: An Orphanage would be established in the dysfunctional old hospital building at the Bado hill station Dadu, this was informed by the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Mohammad Abbass Baloch while chairing a meeting regarding establishing orphanage at the Bado hill station at his office today.

He said that the old hospital at Bado hill station had been remained dysfunctional since 1995 which had enough capacity to house large number of homeless children with all facilities, adding that NGO Dar-UL-Sukun had also been invited to coordinate to establish the orphanage.

The Commissioner said that the Bado hill station would be ideal place for homeless children and there is no need to install cooling system as the hill station has naturally maintained temperature.

He said that since building infrastructure was already present there, orphanage could be established effortlessly. He said that solar system would be installed in orphanage so that children may not face power shut down issues.

He directed the Manager of Dar-UL-Sukun Tariq Samuel to chalk-out the whole plan on urgent basis so that the centre could be inaugurated soon, he added that the CM Sindh would be invited to inaugurate the centre.

