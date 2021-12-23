ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Distillates: Jet fuel cracks gain, cash premiums dip

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Wednesday, while cash premiums for the aviation fuel dropped on muted buying interest in the physical market.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $10.90 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $10.71 per barrel a day earlier.

Cash premiums for jet fuel fell to 47 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, down from 75 cents per barrel a day earlier. The differentials hit an over three-year high of 84 cents earlier this week.

The Jan/Feb time spread for jet fuel narrowed its backwardation by 6 cents on Wednesday to trade at 33 cents per barrel, Refinitiv data showed.

Singapore will freeze all new ticket sales for flights and buses under its programme for quarantine-free travel into the city-state from Dec. 23 to Jan. 20, the government said on Wednesday, citing risk from the fast-spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) programme, Singapore allows quarantine-free entry from some countries to fully vaccinated travellers on designated flights or buses. The travellers have to undergo regular testing.

Singapore has set up these lanes for about two dozen countries, including Australia, India, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 7.3% to a three-week low of 2.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 20, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.6 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.

US distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 849,000 barrels in the week ended Dec. 17, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Three gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades.

Indonesian state-energy company PT Pertamina has issued a tender seeking up to 1.2 million barrels of high speed diesel (HSD) for January delivery. The company said ensuring fuel supply was its “top priority” as its workers’ union is due to hold a national strike from Dec. 29 to Jan. 7 after failing to reach a deal with management over labour terms.

Jet fuel Refinitiv data Asia Distillates jet fuel market Jet fuel oil

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Asia Distillates: Jet fuel cracks gain, cash premiums dip

UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Finance Div not taking responsibility of Rs106bn ETCSP: PASS

Six financing agreements of $1.543bn signed with ADB

Road, rail transport: ADB report spells out Covid-19 impact

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

Read more stories