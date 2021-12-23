ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
China iron ore, steel futures fall on Covid-19 curbs

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

MANILA: Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Wednesday as concerns over COVID-19 curbs in China and the approaching off-season for construction activity in the world’s biggest steel producer soured sentiment.

China is maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards local COVID-19 cases, moving quickly to quell any local outbreaks by imposing mobility restrictions.

One local COVID-19 case has prompted Dongxing, a Chinese border city next to Vietnam, to order its residents to stay at home from Wednesday and halt public transport, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

China is expected to stick to this strict approach as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympic Games to be held in February.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the morning trade 0.9% lower at 690 yuan ($108.27) a tonne, retreating after a four-session rally.

Iron ore’s most-active January contract on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.5% at $126.65 a tonne.

Iron ore prices hit multi-week highs earlier this week, despite China’s imported stockpiles scaling a 3-1/2-year peak, in a rally fuelled by the prospect of stimulus-driven demand in China next year.

Spot prices for the key steelmaking ingredient jumped to $129 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since Oct. 12, based on SteelHome consultancy data.

Analysts, however, warned that steel demand in China is about to weaken again in the coming colder days when construction activity slows.

“(Steel demand) is gradually shifting from the peak season to the off-season cycle, and consumption is expected to gradually pull back from the previous month,” Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange and hot-rolled coil both fell 1.3%, extending their losses after a six-day rally. Stainless steel slipped 0.1%. Dalian coking coal shed 0.8%, but coke rose 0.6%.

steel iron ore iron ore prices iron ore export

Comments

Comments are closed.

