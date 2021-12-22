ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business & Finance

Brazil posts largest current account deficit for November in 7 years

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

BRASILIA: Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.5 billion in November, the largest for the month since 2014, the central bank said on Wednesday, as a result of worsening trade figures.

The deficit was slightly higher than the $6.3 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. In the 12 months to November, the deficit reached 1.9% of gross domestic product, the highest since September 2020.

On the capital flows side, foreign direct investment in November came in at $4.6 billion, the central bank said, more than the $3.8 billion forecast.

In November, the trade balance deficit reached $2.5 billion, from a surplus of $1.7 billion in the same month last year, as imports increased 45.6% year-on-year while exports rose 17.1%.

From January to November, the current account deficit was $22.4 billion, up from a deficit of $16 billion for the same period in 2020.

Earlier this year, the central bank estimated there would be a current account surplus in 2021, which would be the country's first since 2007. However, trade balance data led to a complete reversal of these expectations.

In its recent inflation report, the central bank lowered its 2021 trade surplus forecast to $35 billion, versus $70 billion forecast in March, and revised its 2021 current account outlook to a $30 billion deficit from a $2 billion surplus.

Based on partial data already in for December, the central bank said it expects a current account deficit of $6.8 billion and FDI inflows of $3 billion in the month.

Investors plowed a net $989 million into Brazilian stocks and bonds in November. Stocks saw a $155 million inflow and debt securities attracted $833 million, the central bank said.

Brazil current account deficit

