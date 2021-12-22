Hong Kong stocks end higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday on the front foot, extending the previous day's gains on bargain buying and in line with broad advances across Asia, though Covid concerns continue to keep a check on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.57 percent, or 131.00 points, to 23,102.33.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.51 points, to 3,622.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.64 percent, or 15.97 points, to 2,520.30.