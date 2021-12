SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may test a resistance at $2,497 per tonne. A break could lead to a gain to $2,535.

Following its stabilization around a support at $2,434, the contract managed to climb above a falling trendline. This move signals an extension of the uptrend from $2,333.

The contract has briefly pierced above a resistance at $2,466. Chances are it may extend its gains to the next resistance at $2,497.