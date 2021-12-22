Abid Ali suffers from heart ailment

LAHORE: After being diagnosed with ‘acute coronary syndrome’ cricketer Abid Ali is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment.

According to a PCB press release, Central Punjab opener Abid Ali complained of chest pain during his innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final-round match at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi on Tuesday. Abid left the batting crease at 61 in Central Punjab’s second innings.

Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome. He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable.

It may be noted that acute coronary syndrome is a term used to describe a range of conditions associated with sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart. One such condition is a heart attack (myocardial infarction) — when cell death results in damaged or destroyed heart tissue.

On the other hand, Northern have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in their fixture against Balochistan at the State Bank Stadium in the final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22.

