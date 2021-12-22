Performance of agricultural sector: Wassan expresses dissatisfaction

HYDERABAD: Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan has said that the government of Sindh was trying to resolve problems of the growers so that more land could be cultivated. He said that considering the importance of agriculture sector, Sindh government was providing 12 bulldozers to the agricultural engineering sector which would be provided to the growers for levelling the fields in subsidized price. He said that in Sindh’s GDP agriculture sector shared a big part and strengthening of this sector not only benefit growers but the country as well.

He said that in order to resolve water issues of growers, Sindh government was paying attention to water courses. “There were some shortcomings and weaknesses in the agriculture sector and efforts were being made to rectify them,” he said and added that in the past attention was not paid to research.

Wassan expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of agricultural sector. He underlined the need of better planning for getting more yield by cultivating more land to fulfill the food requirements of increasing population. He said that FIR should be lodged against the dealers involved in black marketing of fertilizers and heavy fines should be imposed on them. He said that 114 out of order or nonfunctional bulldozers would be auctioned and new bulldozers would be purchased.

Talking to media representatives on this occasion he said that there were problems but Sindh government’s priority was to promote agriculture, “If we do not pay attention to the agriculture department, there will be problems in supply and demand”, he added. He said that all types of crops were grown in Sindh including rice, wheat, sugarcane and cotton while Sindh produced 50 % of total produce of country’s cotton.

He said that it was better if the government was run in a democratic way and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for democracy. He said that there were always conspiracies hatched against PPP at international and local level. “I see the future of the opposition bright but the future of the PTI government in jails”, he said.

He said that according to his dream, Imran Khan would not be seen anywhere in 2022 as it was very much clear after KPK election. He said that Imran Khan got only 25% votes while in 2018 election his vote bank remained 25%.

He said that either Imran Khan would hold the elections himself or he would be removed by no-confidence move in the assembly adding that those who made elections in favour of him were also worried and they would not repeat the mistake.

