ANL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
ASL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.67%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
FNEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
GGGL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.79%)
GGL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.09%)
NETSOL 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
PAEL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.71%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
TELE 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.18%)
TRG 116.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,545 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 19,127 Increased By 13.6 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,181 Increased By 3.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 17,384 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanon jeopardizes international support: UN chief

AFP 22 Dec 2021

BEIRUT: The international community will not show up for Lebanon if political paralysis continues to hamper the implementation of desperately needed reforms, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

“The international community will probably not — independently of support that has already been provided — respond the way it needs to respond if they see the country is paralysed,” Guterres told a press conference at the end of a three-day visit to the crisis-hit country.

“We need the support of the international community to be much larger than it is today and the Lebanese people deserve it but there is homework that needs to be done in Lebanon,” he said, referring to reforms.

Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one the planet’s worst in modern times.

More than 80 percent of the population lives in poverty and the local currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market.

However, international donors have only funded 11 percent of the $383 million UN response plan for the country, Guterres said.

He urged Lebanese leaders to take steps to revive confidence, including by restarting talks with the International Monetary Fund.

“It is so important to restart negotiations with (the) IMF and to reestablish a credible plan for economic recovery... to mobilise the support of (the) international community but that requires political will,” he said.

Political squabbling has repeatedly hampered financial recovery efforts, including talks with the IMF which were launched last year but soon hit a wall.

A new government, formed in September with the aim of carving a path out of the crisis, has failed to meet since October due to divisions over the fate of a probe into last year’s monster port blast.

Antonio Guterres UN chief Lebanon UN Secretary General international community

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lebanon jeopardizes international support: UN chief

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories