ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.65%)
BR30 19,075 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.2%)
KSE100 44,127 Decreased By -213 (-0.48%)
KSE30 17,376 Decreased By -111.5 (-0.64%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise as property firms gain on policy easing signs

Reuters 21 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Tuesday, with property shares leading gains amid growing signs of policy easing, while tourism-related companies rebounded as fears over the Omicron COVID-19 variant eased.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 4,913.49, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,625.13 points.

The CSI300 Real Estate Index jumped more than 4% to a two-month closing high, having rebounded almost 20% from its November low.

Sentiment in the sector was bolstered by growing signs of government support, as Beijing seeks to prevent a contagion from financial woes at China Evergrande Group and several other heavily indebted developers.

China should "give more prominence to stabilising growth", He Lifeng, head of China's state planner, said in an article on Tuesday, a day after China cut its benchmark lending rate.

China is urging large private and state-owned property companies to acquire real estate projects from troubled developers, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, travel-related stocks rose, as concerns over the virus outbreak eased. China reported 81 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 20, down from 102 a day earlier.

The CSI Tourism index rose nearly 3%, while the CSI Entertainment Index gained about 2%.

Meanwhile, shares of Chinese companies controlled by Zhongzhi Enterprise Group founder Xie Zhikun rebounded sharply, after plunging in the previous session on the tycoon's death.

The eight China-listed companies controlled by Xie, including education firm Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co Ltd and Xinjiang Zhundong Petroleum Technology Co , all rebounded.

China stocks bluechip CSI300 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise as property firms gain on policy easing signs

PTI govt to make $55bn debt payment during its tenure: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan, Russia to develop financial infrastructure

LNG: govt responds to allegations

Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan's anti-dollarization plan

Secretary-general of SAARC to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Cabinet to meet today

ECC takes stock of cotton situation

Rise in advance tax on cell phone users under consideration

July-Nov: C/A deficit yawns to $7.1bn

US special envoy meets army chief

Read more stories